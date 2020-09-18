WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a business in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Crews were called to Blinds To Go on MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
The fire went to a second alarm.
We're told no one was hurt.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a business in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Crews were called to Blinds To Go on MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
The fire went to a second alarm.
We're told no one was hurt.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breezy and cooler with morning clouds breaking for some sun.
Mainly clear and chilly.
Mostly sunny with a cool breeze.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.