WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday.

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington.

Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen pouring from a window.

It appears the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt or what may have sparked the fire.