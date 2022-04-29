WIND GAP., Pa. - Fire has damaged a house in Northampton County.

Firefighters were called around 6 a.m. Friday to a home in the unit block of West 2nd Street in Wind Gap.

Officials say it took over an hour to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear yet how badly the home is damaged, or what may have sparked the fire.

