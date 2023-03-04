LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. - A fire damaged multiple units of an apartment building in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Crews were called to the complex in the 4000 block of Liberty Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Flames were coming out of a sliding glass door on the first floor..

Fortunately, firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly.

"Then it was just a matter of checking air quality for the apartments around the fire building and doing a little salvage and overhaul," said Lower Macungie Fire Department Chief David Nosal. "That's where you take down some of the ceiling, open up some of the wall just to make sure none of that fire crept into any places you can't see it."

No one was hurt.

The chief said the fire may have been caused by some sort of electrical issue.