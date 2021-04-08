WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -  Firefighters responded to a fire at the Lehigh Valley Dairy property in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the report of a structure fire at the property on MacArthur Road shortly before 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. They arrived to find several trailers engulfed in flames.

A plume of smoke could be seen from Route 378. 

Whitehall's fire chief said an employee burning cardboard and wood accidentally sparked the fire. 

The fire caused traffic delays Thursday.

The sprawling property near the border with Allentown has been vacant for several years.

An electrical panel that was "blown apart" caused smoky conditions at the property back in July 2018.

