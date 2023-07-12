PALMER TWP., Pa. - Northampton County is announcing new grant funding for fire departments.

Each department is eligible for up to $20,000 to help them buy new equipment to keep firefighters safe in the field. Palmer Township Fire Commissioner Stephen Gallagher said, if approved, his fire company plans to buy more portable radios.

"Portable radio is a lifeline between a firefighter to other personnel outside, or to people inside. So it's the most vital piece of equipment that we supply our firefighters other than the turnout gear," said Gallagher.

The new ones have a lot of advantages over the old model.

"The case can withstand more heat than what other previous one can do. The knobs are bigger, there's a display on the front for us to see that's a lot more expensive for the purpose of protecting us more," said Gallagher.

There's just one problem, the new ones are really expensive.

"One of those portable radios costs $9,000," said Gallagher.

That's where the grant funding comes in.

"Since the inception of this program that I created to fund police, fire, and EMS, we've given out almost $2 million," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

McClure said they've been using that money to help emergency services stay up to date, and it hasn't cost taxpayers a dime.

"We'll have $300,000 generated by table games. So it's not general fund money," said McClure.

Gallagher said, if their application is approved, it will help him work toward his long-term goal.

"We'll continue to apply as the years go by in the hopes of replacing all of my portable radios by 2027," said Gallagher.

Fire companies across the county can begin applying for that funding starting on July 24. The grant awards will be announced in December of this year.