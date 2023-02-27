MOORE TWP., Pa. — A Northampton County family lost everything when fire tore through their barn and home overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Monday at a property on English Road, near East Beersville Road, in Moore Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

A family member said the homeowners were trying to start a fire in the woodstove in the barn to keep the animals warm, but it took off and engulfed the barn and nearby home.

The family of 7, including several children, was able to make it out safely, as were two dogs, but goats, chickens and cats were killed in the fire, the family member said.

We're told one of the homeowners suffered burns when he attempted to rescue the animals.

The barn was leveled, and the home appears destroyed.

A family member started an online fundraiser. The Red Cross is also assisting.

Investigators have not yet ruled on an official cause of the fire.