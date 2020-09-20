PLAINFIELD, TWP. -- Fire crews battled a fully-involved dwelling fire early Sunday morning.
The call came in around 5:15 a.m. for a fire in the 800 block of Bangor Road.
Fire Chief Alex Cortezzo III, of the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, said that it took about two hours until it was called under control.
Two residents were able to get out safely.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries.
The state police fire marshal was on scene investigating. Officials say that it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.