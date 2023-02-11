Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames.

Officials said no one was believed to be home.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire Police said to contact the Trexlertown Fire Department regarding donations for the family impacted.