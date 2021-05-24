BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A three-alarm fire in Bethlehem Township tears through condominiums Monday afternoon, displacing several families.
Six condos range in their level of damage on the 100 block of Independence Court. Thankfully all of the residents are fine. They're grateful to be alive but heartbroken by all they lost.
The fire left one woman scrambling in the days leading up to the most important day of her life. Replacing a wedding gown in a matter of days will be quite the task. Alex and her fiancee Ryan are getting married this Friday, and like all weddings, it's been stressful. But one very important thing was destroyed in the fire.
Her mother, Lynn Herman, says she's more concerned with Alex's dress to think about the rest of the damage.
"I feel terrible that her dress was even in there," Herman said.
Although they're glad to be okay, there's a lot to be done in the next few days.
"Will have to get things overnighted hopefully and hopefully we can do that and yeah we will make it work though," Herman said.
Luckily their community of neighbors around the complex are helping how they can.
Derek Eaddy and his wife's condo was destroyed in the fire. They've lived there for two years, and say it's become a wonderful home.
"This is hurtful because you live in a place, you build love in a place and you grow to own things and then at the drop of a dime you lose it," Eaddy said.