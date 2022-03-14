BANGOR, Pa. | A fire has erupted in a commercial strip mall in Bangor, Pa. on Monday morning.

The flames reportedly began around 8:05 a.m., and engulfed the building located on the 300 block of Blue Valley Drive. Firefighters are still on the scene, according to a 69 News correspondent in the field.

There is no word yet on what may have caused this fire to begin.

Drone image of strip mall fire

Multiple businesses have been impacted due to this incident, as the strip mall has nearly collapsed from the flames. Some of the storefronts located in the building include:

  • Bangor Podiatry
  • Magda Family Dental
  • Mary Eck, O.D. Optometrist
  • Set the Tone
  • Plantinum Cuts Barber & Tattoo
  • Veronica Anthony Salon & Spa

As of now, there are no reports of any serious injuries caused by the fire. Magda Family Dental announced in a post to Facebook that though they were closed due to the fire, that everyone was safe. 

69 News will continue to update this story as it develops.

