FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday.

That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items.

Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the flames ignited. They say they are still investigating that.

They tell 69 News the heat was so intense they had to elevate the call to three alarms and break some second-story windows.

Tuesday afternoon, thick black smoke and bright red flames could be seen spewing out of some of the windows of the River Pointe Townhomes on Ramblewood Lane.

"The smoke was unbearable," said Gloria Torres, who lived in one of the townhomes.

Some of the 28 people who have been forced out of those homes - including Torres - according to Freemansburg Police, gathered whatever they could then and into the night.

"I was worried because my friend lives right there, and I just wanted to make sure he was ok, and luckily, he is ok," said Anamaria Mendez, a neighbor.

"We have nothing," said Torres. "We are freezing. We don't have any clothing. Everything we had is gone. It's a hard time for all of us dealing with it, and you would've thought we'd have the support from property management."

Torres and six other family members lived in 660A. Torres claims the flames sparked in their townhouse basement.

"I was shopping with my daughter, and my son called me screaming, 'Mom, the house is on fire,' so I immediately told him, 'Run! Get everyone out!'" she explained.

Now, Torres says her family has nowhere to go because she claims management won't allow them into a vacant unit because they're behind on rent.

"There is plenty of empty units here, and you're telling us because we're a month behind, we can't get a unit? We're homeless? You vacated our lease illegally? We had a contract. Our lease ends in June. It's terminated just like that," she said.

Torres is also devastated because she says the family's two cats - Charlii and Garfield - died in the fire.

"I'm looking for resolution to know why it started, but you know, I have dealt a lot with this property. They didn't send electricians when we were having faulty issues with the cable box and sockets," claimed Torres.

Torres says Northeast Middle School is helping the family with all that they have lost.

69 News did reach out to River Pointe Management regarding both of Torres' claims. As of Tuesday night, we had not heard back.

In terms of the fire, police say four units received so much damage, they are no longer inhabitable.

An officer says two others were also affected by smoke damage.

All 28 people received some sort of assistance from the American Red Cross.