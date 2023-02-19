LYNN TWP., Pa. - First responders in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, faced several challenges as they fought a fire at a large house.

Flames were first reported around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Creamery Road, near the New Tripoli area.

Crews quickly struck a second and third alarm to bring more manpower to the house.

Firefighters said it was hard to get the fire under control, in part because there are no fire hydrants nearby.

They said they also faced strong winds.

"Anytime you have some wind, that pushes the fire. We saw that today, it pushed through the house," said Chief Gary Kuntz Jr., of the New Tripoli Fire Company.

Crews used water from a nearby pond to put out the flames.

Now, only a stone skeleton of the home remains.

None of the occupants were home at the time of the fire. Crews saved two dogs that were trapped inside.

Authorities have not said what sparked the fire.