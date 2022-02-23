L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment building fire in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. on the 6700 block of Lower Macungie Road in Lower Macungie Township. Lower Macungie Fire Chief David Nosal says heavy smoke and flames were coming from building B of the Valley Ridge Apartments when firefighters arrived.
The chief says when crews entered the building, they found heavy smoke in a first-floor apartment. He says they pulled down the ceiling and found flames coming from a second-story apartment, which was heavily engulfed.
The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.
The Red Cross is on scene and is helping building B residents with shelter.
Blanca Tirado lives in building B. She says she got a call that her building was on fire and rushed home to get her dog Spottie.
"I was scared that something might've happened to him, so they rescued him but he's kind of nervous," Tirado said.
Diane Shepler, who lives in B-12 on the end, says she too rushed home after hearing about the fire and was allowed in her apartment briefly to get her cat.
"We've got holes in our ceiling and it's a mess," Shepler said.
Nobody was injured. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.