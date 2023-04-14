LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the 3300 block of Route 100 around 3 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

The family says the fire started around the garage. Two explosions were heard. The house then caught fire.

The family says the house is likely a total loss.

An official at the scene said flames from the house started a brush fire nearby. The official said the brush fire is contained for now.

At least 10 different fire companies responded to the scene.

So far it appears there are no injuries to anyone in the family. We're still waiting for more word on officials on whether there were any injuries to firefighters.

