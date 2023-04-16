An official with the Allentown Fire Department is praising neighbors for their actions during a house fire.

Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of West Allen Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both sides of a twin home caught fire.

The fire was under control in about a half-hour.

Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said neighbors were extremely helpful as the fire crews pulled in.

"Neighbors were instrumental in alerting people. Then they actually helped our guys right away drag supply lines used to fight the fire."

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

There was heavy damage to the rear of both homes.

Seven people were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.