Upper Mount Bethel Township fire aftermath
Photo: GoFundMe

UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Fire completely destroyed a home along the Delaware River on Tuesday.

It was reported around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of River Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to Northampton County emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene.

Upper Mount Bethel Township fire aftermath scene

Initial reports indicated someone may have been inside, but family of the owners said no one and no pets were inside when the blaze broke out.

Photos show flames consuming the home, and it was completely burned down to the ground.

An online fundraiser says the couple lost everything, including a boat and motorcycle.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

