SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Many questions remain about what sparked a raging fire at a mansion in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
Firefighters spent most of Tuesday at the massive home on Barrington Lane.
They were called back Tuesday night when the fire rekindled. Fire crews said the new fire broke out around 6 p.m. under debris that fell during the day.
Crews called in an excavator to tear down some of the walls so they could get a better handle on the fire. Firefighters worked through the night to douse hot spots.
The blaze first broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews struck three alarms, and more than 60 firefighters from several fire departments responded as the fire burned for several hours.
At one point, firefighters had to move outside due to concerns that the structure was compromised.
Officials said they had several challenges in fighting the flames.
"We're in a deadend cul-de-sac, so that causes issues sometimes for fire apparatus. We have a limited access. There is a fire hydrant out front and one up the street, but when you try to get multiple fire trucks down a cul-de-sac like this, it causes some limitations," said Don Sabo, Salisbury Township fire marshal. "The property itself, you're looking at one side of the residence and the other three sides are pretty much inaccessible except for hand lines and hose lines that have to be drug through the yard and neighbors' yards."
Two firefighters suffered burn injuries during the initial response early Tuesday. They were in stable condition at the hospital, officials said later Tuesday.
No one was home when the fire started. A new owner just closed on the $6.4 million home Monday, and neighbors said the owner hosted a housewarming party Monday night. The owner was at the police station for routine questioning Tuesday night.
The fire marshal is expected to be at the scene again Wednesday to try to determine what sparked the fire.