L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-broiled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center.

Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth Road around 10:19 p.m. The building was evacuated, and it appeared that firefighters were able to knock out the fire by 11 p.m.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire or how extensive it was.

Burger King is one of several restaurants in Northampton Crossings, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club. Crumbl Cookies is one of the more recent additions to the shopping center. The complex is owned by National Realty & Development Corp.