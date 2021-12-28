EASTON, Pa. - Crews battled flames at a duplex in Easton Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to Butler and South 13th streets shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Northampton County dispatchers.
Several departments responded to the fire.
Everyone made it out of the home safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the duplex will likely be taken down Tuesday night given the amount of damage to the property.
The Red Cross has been called to help a family that was displaced by the fire. Another unit in the duplex was vacant.
Palmer Township's deputy fire chief says one of his department's trucks was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crew on board was checked out and is OK. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.