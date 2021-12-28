EASTON, Pa. - Crews battled flames at a duplex in Easton Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Butler and South 13th streets shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Northampton County dispatchers.

Crews battle flames at Easton house fire

Several departments responded to the fire.

Everyone made it out of the home safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the duplex will likely be taken down Tuesday night given the amount of damage to the property.

The Red Cross has been called to help a family that was displaced by the fire. Another unit in the duplex was vacant.

Palmer Township's deputy fire chief says one of his department's trucks was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crew on board was checked out and is OK. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Palmer ladder truck crash

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.