EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday.

It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side.

The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.

The inside of the home appears completely destroyed, and some of the siding was melted.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.