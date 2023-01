HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home.

Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township.

Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home.

It's not clear if anyone was home at the time.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.