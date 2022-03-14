BANGOR, Pa. | Flames have erupted and destroyed a strip mall in Washington Township, Northampton County on Monday morning.
It happened at the 512 Plaza on Blue Valley Drive. Every business in the strip mall is damaged, possibly beyond repair.
The fire began at about 8:05 a.m., according to 69 News reporters on the scene. Approximately 100 firefighters from four different departments initially responded.
There is no word yet as to how the fire began, according to the Assistant Chief of the Washington Township Fire Department. He did say though that the fire most likely began in the middle of the building, according to their investigation.
As the investigation continues, Pa. State Police say they will now take over this investigation. They stress it is not because anything was suspicious, but just given that agency has more resources to look into it.
The complex is completely destroyed however, and the remnants of the six businesses that used to make up the mall are all that remain.
Some of the storefronts previously located in the building include:
- Bangor Podiatry
- Magda Family Dental
- Mary Eck, O.D. Optometrist
- Set the Tone
- Plantinum Cuts Barber & Tattoo
- Veronica Anthony Salon & Spa
Authorities confirmed there are no serious injuries caused by the fire. Magda Family Dental announced in a post to Facebook that though they were closed due to the fire, everyone was safe.
69 News will continue to update this story as it develops.