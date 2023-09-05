ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Northampton County on Tuesday.

It was reported around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of McNair Drive in Allen Township, according to emergency dispatchers. That's near Northampton and not far from Catasauqua High School.

Firefighters struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene.

No injuries were reported, but one side of the twin home has heavy damage. The other side of the home does not appear to have exterior damage.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.