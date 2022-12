U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders got to the scene.

No one was hurt, and there's no word on what sparked the fire.