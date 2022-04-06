Baer and Kaufman.jpg

HELLERTOWN, Pa. -- A house fire in Hellertown that sadly took the lives of two young girls has been ruled an accident.

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck confirmed Wednesday that the cause of the fire that killed Brianna Baer, 15, and Abigail Kaufman, 10, was ruled accidental.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire on Linden Avenue in the early morning hours on Friday, April 1. Officials said Baer and Kaufman were trapped on the second floor as the fire started.

Firefighters got the girls down using ladders. They were both immediately taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

The cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries due to the house fire. The coroner ruled the deaths accidental.

The cause of the fire is not being released at this time.

