ALLENTOWN, Pa. | On the afternoon of Thanksgiving Eve, restoration crews boarded up an Allentown duplex that caught fire just before 8 a.m.
"A second alarm was called rather quickly because the header could be seen like a mile away ," said Capt. John Christopher with Allentown Fire Department.
Both homes on the corner of East Hamilton and South Filbert Street were severely impacted.
One neighbor says she first noticed the fire after hearing a man's voice early in the morning.
"He sounded like he was agitated. I looked out the window to see what was going on because it's usually pretty quiet here ," she said.
She walked out front and saw fire, and immediately rushed to the home of a family of seven, which was attached to the home where the fire started.
Unable to get through the front, she ran to the back and found out all were OK. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Another neighbor called 911.
Gloria Ward heard the sirens, but had no idea how close it was until she heard the truck's engine shut off out front.
"And I was like, 'oh snap it's right out front.' I looked out and I just jumped up immediately. I said we gotta get out of here," Ward said.
The Red Cross says the owner of the home where the fire started was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, but says it appears it began somewhere on the first floor of the home on the left.