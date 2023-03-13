The prosecution has officially rested its case in the homicide trial of Josef Raszler.

On Monday, we heard from firearms expert Mark Garrett, who built two replicas of an air gun like the one police believe Raszler used to kill his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Roof. Garrett said he was surprised when he first saw the bullet that killed Roof, saying on the stand "I've seen a lot. This was way larger than anything I've ever seen."

Because police didn't find an intact murder weapon, Garrett needed to come up with a gun that would be capable of firing a bullet roughly 10 times the size of a bullet for a 9-millimeter handgun. His first design consisted of PVC piping glued together. He said that gun was capable of firing a similar bullet to the one that killed Roof 14 inches through ballistic gel in the lab.

After learning of high-pressure air canisters found in Raszler's basement, however, he came up with a second design. This one was simpler, just the cannister connected to the copper tube, with an air-release valve in-between to act as the trigger. That model ended up being about five times more powerful, and more accurate.

The prosecution is leaving open the possibility that either model, or even a different one, could have been the murder weapon. Simply the fact that one could be constructed with the available materials in the house is important.

The defense pushed back, however, saying there were some tools to make the weapon that were never found in Raszler's house, like a tool to add rifling marks to the inside of the copper barrel, or glue to connect PVC pipes together.

Later, the defense also questioned Trooper Joshua Yaworski about why only two other suspects were ever interviewed: Roof's boyfriend and the husband she was divorcing. Yaworski said they were just following the evidence, but the defense is trying to paint a picture that State Police laser-focused on Raszler from the beginning, also pointing out they called him a "defendant" in a criminal complaint only four days after the crime.

The defense will begin calling witnesses first thing Tuesday morning. In opening statements last Tuesday, Raszler's attorney, Philip Lauer, hinted that Raszler may end up taking the stand in his own defense.