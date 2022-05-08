ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a fire in Allentown.
Crews were called to the 1300 block of Maple Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Allentown Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the basement, though the entire building and neighboring properties suffered some smoke damage, officials said.
One firefighter was injured in a fall while fighting the fire and was treated at the hospital.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental and seems to have started in the area of an electrical panel.
Two adults and a child were displaced.