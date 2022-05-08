Basement fire in Allentown

Firefighters put out a fire in an Allentown basement Saturday night. 

 Mike Nester | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a fire in Allentown.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Maple Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Allentown Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the basement, though the entire building and neighboring properties suffered some smoke damage, officials said.

One firefighter was injured in a fall while fighting the fire and was treated at the hospital.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental and seems to have started in the area of an electrical panel.

Two adults and a child were displaced.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.