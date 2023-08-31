ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a two-alarm house fire in Allentown.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday for the rowhome fire in the 100 block of Tilghman Street, says the city's fire department.

The initial report says the fire started on the upper floor of the three-story home.

Two buildings nearby were also damaged, officials say.

One Allentown firefighter suffered minor injuries but was treated and released.

There is no word on if anyone was displaced.

The cause is under investigation.