EASTON, Pa. - A firefighter was injured after a two-alarm fire damaged a house in Easton Friday afternoon.

Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings said the injury is not life threatening.

The fire broke out at the house on the 1000 block of West Berwick Street around 1 p.m., according to Northampton County dispatchers.

Hennings said the house has moderate damage to the roof and a room on the second floor.

No other injuries have been reported, and there's no word on the cause.