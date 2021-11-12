UPPER MACUNGE TWP., Pa. - We round out our Spirit of Courage series this week with the story of a fearless firefighter who attempted to save a man from a burning home.
When 911 callers said they could see smoke and flames shooting out of the second floor of a home off of I-78, the Upper Macungie Fire Department responded, with Matt Sadrovitz in the front seat.
"As we pulled up, the fire is continuing to pour out the windows, more smoke is coming out the second floor, smoke is now coming out of the first floor," Sadrovitz said.
Getting inside would be difficult, and not just because of the fire.
"When we got there we could only open the door about six inches. I noted that there was a buildup of boxes and hoarding-type conditions behind," Sadrovitz said.
With time not on their side, Sadrovitz and others had to think fast and move quickly.
"Conditions like that, is a very dangerous situation for us, especially for the firefighters," Sadrovitz said.
Once in, Sadrovitz had to use thermal imaging to move not only through the thick smoke, but also the piles of boxes and debris. Eventually, he found the stairs, and as he went up, he saw something.
"There was a man sitting on the stairs with a green garden hose in his hand who is actually putting water on the fire keeping it at bay from burning him anymore than he already had been," Sadrovitz said.
The man was unconscious, and much larger than Sadrovitz.
"It was a significant effort on my part to try to get him turned around, get underneath his arms, pick him up and bring him across the landing back down the stairs," Sadrovitz said.
Sadrovitz managed to bring the man downstairs, where paramedics were waiting to render aid. Though the man didn't make it, Sadrovitz looks at his duty with a fresh set of eyes.
"Since that moment, how I train other firefighters and how I train myself, making sure that I kiss my wife and daughter before I go, those kinds of things," Sadrovitz said.
The Spirit of Courage Awards airs Monday on WFMZ-TV, starting at 7 p.m.