ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters in Allentown climb a roof to battle a house fire.

This was the scene about an hour ago in the 1900 hundred block of West Allen Street.

The fire broke out in the back of a twin home around 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a 69 News freelance photojournalist on scene said it appeared crews had a good handle on the fire.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or on the extent of damage.