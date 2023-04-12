WEST EASTON, Pa. - Smoke was reported Wednesday morning in the area of last week's massive warehouse fire in Northampton County.

Firefighters were on the scene of the industrial area on Lehigh Drive in West Easton around 8:30 a.m., said emergency dispatchers.

Light smoke was reported in the area, but there were no visible flames, dispatchers said.

The massive blaze on April 4 destroyed a building that housed multiple businesses, some of which work with hazardous materials. Firefighters fought flames for hours and the debris smoldered for days.

No one was hurt.