WEST EASTON, Pa. - Hot spots continue to burn at the scene of a massive warehouse fire in Northampton County.

Firefighters in West Easton are still pumping water on the burned-out building, more than 24 hours after the fire started.

"We had crews here overnight. We had two ladders operating with two engines drafting out of the river, hitting hotspots that were popping up overnight," said West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari on Wednesday.

Bogari said the wind is likely to stir up hot spots in the ashes of the building during the day, but the main focus now is some remaining cardboard bales that are still burning.

"We're working with the excavator. They're pulling the bales out that are hot and smoldering. We have to break them open and wet them down to extinguish the fire that's inside to stop that smoke," said Bogari.

Bogari said the fire no longer poses a threat to other structures, after fire crews got it contained in under four hours Tuesday. Now he's hoping his crew will finish the job Wednesday.

"I hope to be home for supper tonight," said Bogari.

Bogari says the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are in charge of the investigation into how this fire started. No word on when that cause will be determined.