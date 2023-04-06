Fire crews have been working around the clock to put out hot spots from the massive warehouse fire in West Easton.

The fire remains under control, but some parts of the building are still unstable, even 48 hours later.

Crews were called back out overnight Wednesday into Thursday, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, for a potential rekindling of the fire.

By the time our 69 News team got there, the scene was calm and everything was taken care of.

Officials say though the biggest thing now is that parts of the building are still smoldering, and could be for some time.

West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari says crews faced several challenges when they initially responded to the fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"Steel and the roof came down on top of the burning material, the water couldn't get to it, so it's just gonna sit and smolder eventually burn itself out," Bogari said.

Police and the fire marshal are conducting interviews as they work to determine what sparked the blaze. They say it's too early to tell where the fire started.

Given the magnitude of the fire and all of the damage to the building, which housed multiple businesses, it could be a while before investigators have answers.