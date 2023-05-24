PALMER TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from across the Lehigh Valley came together Wednesday night to learn some valuable skills.

They worked through realistic scenarios to save the lives of practice dummies, so when you call 911 for real, they'll know what to do. When we arrived at Riverview Park in Palmer Township, the scene was set up like a massive car accident. Dummies were hanging out of cars and waiting to be rescued.

"Tonight is the first night of this magnitude. We probably have 70 guys coming," said Ken Sobieski with the Palmer Municipal Fire Department.

Pretty soon those guys started filing in and signing up. They were from departments all over the Lehigh Valley.

"Volunteers are dwindling, right? So we want to train people. Give them the same knowledge, so if I have to call Wilson Borough to an accident in Palmer, those guys know how I work, I know how those guys work," said Sobieski.

They worked together to lift the cars just enough to free the dummy inside.

"They lifted it conventionally with hydro-struts, and then they decided, well we're just going to put a winch on the back of it and see if we can just lift it up," said Tod Emsweller with the Palmer Municipal Fire Department.

"You just have to get familiar with everyone else's stuff, because most times Palmer will go to Wilson, and then you have to be familiar with their equipment," said Tod's son Adam Emsweller, who serves with the Wilson Borough Fire Department.

Several of the scenarios were designed to replicate hazards that are specific to the Lehigh Valley. With a lot of warehouses in the area, it means a lot of drivers, and one scenario featured a car stuck underneath an 18-wheeler with a driver inside.

"We're going to see it in the Lehigh Valley. We've seen it already," said Sobieski.

And they're going to see it again, but thanks to realistic training, they'll be ready.

"If we can help give them tools, give them ideas to help them extricate patients, that's what we're here for tonight," said Sobieski.