WEST EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters remain on the scene of a massive warehouse fire more than 24 hours after roaring flames leveled the West Easton building.

Fire crews, many of them volunteers, were stationed at the manufacturing facility at 1550 Lehigh Drive overnight to make sure it didn't flare back up.

The West Easton fire chief said there were no flare-ups or significant issues overnight, but that crews are expected to be at the scene most of the day Wednesday as they continue to put out hot spots.

People in West Easton and Wilson say they woke up Tuesday morning to massive flames, smoke and loud sounds coming from the industrial complex near the Lehigh River.

"We heard some pops. And then we heard a big explosion. The house shook, the windows shook," said Diane Smereczynsky. "Within minutes, we heard the sirens and all the companies coming down the street."

Dozens of first responders were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. to battle the four-alarm blaze.

Luckily, no one was inside the complex, and no one was hurt.

The flames and thick smoke could be seen for miles.

"The Lehigh County drone team — they're able to fly drones around the site to give us in the command post a visual, and once the smoke dissipates they're able to map the fire area with infrared," said West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari Jr.

Water was drafted from the Lehigh River as crews did all the work from the outside. Fire officials say it was too dangerous for first responders to enter the burning area, so the fire was fought completely from the perimeter.

"This property is difficult to access from the street. There's multiple gates and different areas to get to different positions on the campus," Bogari said. "There's no water on this complex so we had to rely on two public fire hydrants."

Bogari said 10 water tenders were needed, as well as the water from the Lehigh River. It took crews more than five hours to get the blaze under control. The rest of the day was spent getting to hot spots.

By 10:30 a.m., the situation was declared under control.

While it was under control, the fire was not out, and smoke could still be seen into the evening.

"We have two excavators that are pulling the material apart to expose the burning material," Bogari said.

Power was back on Tuesday night after Met-Ed cut it to thousands of people to protect firefighters.

The fire chief says the support and help from the community have been tremendous.

"There are folks here, helping us out, that didn't go to work today," Bogari said. "Had to get maybe somebody else to put their kids on the bus, pick them up from school."

"I think it could have been a whole lot worse, because I know there's a lot of propane down there," Diane Smereczynsky said. "So I think they all did a great job."

However, those propane tanks were not involved. Anthem Propane Exchange is right next to the warehouse, but luckily, far enough away.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.