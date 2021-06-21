EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County man is fighting for his life after a firework exploded inside his truck.
Neighbors on the 200 block of Green Street say around 9:30 Sunday night they heard a loud explosion. When they came outside they found a man severely injured in his truck.
"All of a sudden I heard a loud boom, it shook the house and rattled my windows," said neighbor Adam Beers.
Residents of the Emmaus neighborhood say once outside they found a former neighbor severely injured inside his truck.
"He didn't have a hand anymore. Literally gone. Nothing there. Was beat up, had various holes in his abdomen and was bleeding profusely," said neighbor, Jeff Benner.
Neighbors administered first aid to the 35-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police evacuated residents briefly while the Allentown bomb squad investigated.
"At this point it's just a large quantity of some type of ignitable powder that was meant to ignite with a boom and not with an aerial display with lights as you typically go to see in a Fourth of July fireworks display," says Chief of Police, Troy Schantz.
Emmaus Police Chief Troy Shantz says the firework was legally manufactured. They're unsure if it was legal to use in Pennsylvania.
Police say the man had the device for about a year and that it may have deteriorated or dried out. Deterioration could shorten the ignition time.
Police say the man may have come to the neighborhood knowing there was a large field in which he could ignite the device. Police say he lit it while sitting in his truck.
Schantz says the man is now in the ICU with life threatening injuries. He says fireworks are not something that should be handled casually..
"Let the professionals do the professional fireworks. Anything can happen at any time and quick. You have irreversible damage for something you don't think through," continued Schantz.
Police say the investigation into the explosion is ongoing. It's doubtful there will be any charges as a result.
Officials hope this is a powerful reminder to stay safe with the Fourth of July holiday approaching.