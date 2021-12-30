We are now a day away from New Year's Eve, and celebrations will no doubt take place. This includes many wanting to set off fireworks.
Since they became legal to purchase in 2017, they've become a headache for many police departments and residents.
Fireworks have become the bane of many homeowners. On Christmas Eve, the noise from fireworks was especially bad on the west end of Allentown.
Not everyone follows the law, but there are some on the books that say where you can and can't set them off.
At a hearing on December 15, Pennsylvania legislators focused on how and where fireworks are being ignited.
Starting in 2017, Pennsylvania residents were allowed to buy consumer-grade fireworks.
Since then, police, municipalities and legislators have heard complaints, with some describing neighborhoods sounding like war zones during certain holidays.
It especially affects those with PTSD, and pets. Just before July Fourth, the Lehigh County Humane Society said it gets inundated with lost pets because many run away from the fireworks.
In Pennsylvania, fireworks cannot be discharged:
- on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner
- from within or toward a motor vehicle or building
- within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present
- while the person discharging them is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug
Municipalities can have different ordinances for fireworks.
In Allentown, aside from 150 feet from an occupied structure, fireworks can't be ignited from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
But, as homeowners will tell you, that's not always followed.
Fines can range from $5-$1000.