ALLENTOWN, Pa, - Lehigh Valley residents are putting the pandemic behind them this holiday weekend. It is a completely different kind of 4th of July experience than last year.
Some family fun and fireworks were held Saturday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. The event even included pony races down the field.
"It's great to be kind of normalizing again," said Andy Braun of Allentown.
For Andy Braun and his family, it was a chance to hit this holiday weekend out of the park.
"Something we'll probably remember for the rest of our lives," said Braun.
This comes a year after fans had to watch on from their cars. IronPigs staff tell 69 News about 1,000 or so people were able to watch on Saturday.
"It's just nice knowing that folks and we've seen it throughout our games, just fans being able to come and enjoy all the aspects of Coca-Cola Park," said Mike Ventola, IronPigs Manager of Media Relations.
"I was relieved, it's good that things are starting to get together again," Joe Galini is one of those fans.
Down on the field Amy Newman and Ron Mekilo were not going to let a little rain wash away memories of a lifetime with their newly adopted daughter Anja.
"It's our first 4th of July together, we were able to bring her home and it's our first chance to get out and celebrate," said Amy Newman.
"It was great, couldn't wait to see it, very happy to be here," said Mekilo.