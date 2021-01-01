Some local hospitals are welcoming the first babies of the new year.

Baby girl Astraea was born at 5:10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She's 19.5 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Over at the Cedar Crest campus, baby boy Maverick entered into the world at 3:22 a.m. He came in at 20 inches long and weighing 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces.

And at St. Luke's Hospital, Tevanna Johnson was born right after the stroke of midnight, at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. She weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

