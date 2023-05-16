First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and Bellco Federal Credit Union have agreed to combine, effective in the first half of 2024.



First Commonwealth, based in Allentown, will be the name for the combined institution. The merger of the credit unions requires approval of the National Credit Union Administration and Bellco's members, the companies said in a joint statement.

"By joining forces with First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, our members will have access to additional products and services, and a growing network of financial centers" across the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Warren County, said Tom Gosling, Chief Executive Officer and President of Wyomissing-based Bellco.



After the combination, the credit union will have assets of more than $1.3 billion and more than 92,000 members, according to the statement.



"First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is thrilled to welcome Bellco members and employees through this merger," Donna LoStocco, president and chief executive of First Commonwealth, said in the statement.



First Commonwealth has 12 locations, while Bellco has offices in Wyomissing and Sinking Spring.