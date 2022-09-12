BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has something delicious in mind to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month: the First Lehigh Valley Latino Restaurant week, which starts September 15.

"I think the idea was born out of the fact we've been going through the pandemic, for the past couple of years a lot of our local businesses have had to suffer through the economic downturn so we saw this as an opportunity," said AJ Suero, Chair of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He says it will be an opportunity to showcase the wide variety of Latino culture in the Lehigh Valley, and hopes the event showcases what the Latino community in the region has to offer.

"In the last couple of decades we have seen an influx of Central Americans, South Americans, Brazilians," Suero said.

Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.

"That'll run the 15th to the 23rd. Then we're going to move on to the City of Allentown from the 24th to the 30th, which coincides with the PA Latino Convention, and then on the 30th we're going to move on to the City of Easton, 30th to October 6," Suero said.

"If they mention restaurant week, Hispanic Chamber, they'll get complimentary chips and salsa," said Juan Martinez, owner of Don Juan and Miss Jackson's. He's one of many participating so far.

The Bethlehem list includes:

Meringue Latin restaurant, 805 E. Fourth Street

Francisco’s Salvadoreno Restaurant, 100 E. Broad Street

Urbano Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 526 Main Street

Tapas on Main, 500 Main Street

El Jefe Taqueria, 506 Third Street

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant, 4 W. 4th Street

General Zapata Caribbean and Mexican Restaurant15 E. Fourth Street

Casa de Campo, 123 W. 4th Street

"They're pairing that up with entertainment and other things that will attract even more people to the area," Suero said.

The Allentown and Easton lists have not been finalized, but you will be able to the find them on the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the Lehigh Valley's website.

"Food is love. Especially in the Latin culture. We express ourselves through food," Martinez said.