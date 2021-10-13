ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden stopped in Allentown Wednesday to visit a Head Start Center for children. Biden said she was bringing a message of hope to the Lehigh Valley.
The First Lady chose to stop at the Learning Hub because 78 percent of the kids there are Latino, and she says she wanted to highlight the Hispanic community.
The kids at the Learning Hub gave a special performance for the First Lady, a sight she says gives her hope in the future.
"I'm not going to stop now and nor is Joe I want you to have faith and that's what Joe always says, have faith," Jill Biden said, referring to her husband, President Joe Biden.
Jill Biden came not only to see all the wonderful things happening at the Hub, but to hear the heartfelt stories of the Latino leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month.
She says she heard what the Latino community still needs in the Lehigh Valley, and as a teacher, she knows the key to success is education.
"And all of the stories I heard, they're all the same, whether they're business or educators...admirable that so many of you want to give back to your community!" she said.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Rep. Susan Wild also attended the event.
WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej will have more on Biden's visit on 69 News at 5 and 6.