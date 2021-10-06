ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Lehigh Valley next week.
Biden will visit the Allentown area on Wednesday, Oct. 13, according to a news release from the Office of the First Lady.
The First Lady's office said additional details such as the exact location she will visit will be released at a later time.
President Joe Biden also made a stop in the Lehigh Valley earlier this year. He promoted American manufacturing and jobs during his visit to the Mack Trucks plant in Lower Macungie Township in July.
The president had announced a proposal to change the implementation of the Buy American Act during his visit to Mack Trucks. Biden had said his proposal would increase U.S. content in the products the federal government buys and support the domestic production of products he said is critical to the country's national and economic security.