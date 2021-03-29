EASTON, Pa. - A first-of-its-kind mental health facility will open later this year in Easton.
It's called Shiloh Restoration Center and will help people with intellectual disabilities who have been in prison transition back out into the community.
The space, on Canal Street, is being renovated into an eight-bedroom facility called an Outpatient Restoration Long Term Structured Residence, or ORLTSR for short.
People will live in the facility in a partial hospital setting. Outpatient treatment will include things like therapy, support groups, and psychiatric treatment.
Easton's Greater Shiloh Church, which owns the building, also runs a transitional home for men next door.
Senior Pastor Phil Davis said the idea for Shiloh Restoration Center was born when he approached the City of Easton and Northampton County 2.5 years ago about expanding the transitional housing center.
"This will be the first ORLTSR in the region. I don't know if there are any others in the area," Davis said.
"I'm happy we're providing a very good service for people who are in need right here in the city of Easton. It just makes a lot of sense," said Easton City Administrator Luis Campus.
Northampton County pledged $1 million for the facility's renovation, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The programming will be run by COMHAR, a mental-health services provider. Almost $2.5 million of state funding will also help support it.
"My church has been here for 117 years and we continue to do things like this to support and encourage our community and make it a safer place for everyone," said Pastor Davis.