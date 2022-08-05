They say lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place and that the odds of someone actually getting struck are slim to none. That said, it's important to be prepared, because in the dog days of summer, the hot weather can also mean dangerous weather.

Jason Carita is the Operations Supervisor for Cetronia Ambulance Corps and has been with the organization for the last year and a half.

"When you see lightning, and you do the countdown and the thunder follows within 30 seconds, it's close enough to be harmful and is a safety threat," Carita said.

It's also important to remember that an electric current can jump from person to person, especially if the ground is wet.

Carita says, "If you are out in public, at something like Musikfest or anything like that, and you're in a large group, one of the best things you can do is separate yourself and get away from anything water or metal, where the electricity can travel."

You may be thinking that getting hit by lightning is only an outside occurrence, but you'd be wrong.

"One third of lightning strike injuries do happen inside," Carita continues. "Common things would be sitting too close to the window, on a corded phone, touching metal plumbing, and one of the big ones is sitting on a cement floor with your back on a cement wall - the current can travel through that."

Still, Carita says your best bet in a lightning storm is to seek shelter. If you do want to go back outside, make sure you hear no thunder for at least 30 minutes.

