For everyone who lived through September 11, 2001, the memory of that day will never be forgotten. And the many that served on the frontlines as first responders will forever be considered heroes.
The Valley of Allentown held a special observance in their honor.
"Just say thank you for everything they've done for us since then, before then, and after then," said Valley of Allentown Commander in Chief David Howells.
Their keynote speaker deserves a huge thank you. Steven Stefanakos serves with the NYPD Emergency Service Unit, and was working the day of 9/11.
Stefanakos was assigned to go into tower two, but in a split second, another responder team who was already suited up decided they would go in instead. One of those men was his friend, Tom.
Tom never made it out.
It's something that still weighs heavily on his heart. He asks everyone to never forget the sacrifices made that day.