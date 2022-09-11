TREXLERTOWN, Pa. -- Twenty-one years after the terror attacks that changed America forever, memorials were held across the country to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost. Among the events in the Lehigh Valley was the Annual Community 9/11 Remembrance Service in Trexlertown.

"A majority of our members, I'm proud to say, are Military veterans," said Dennis McArdle, the fire marshal and vice president at Good Will Fire Company Number 1 of Trexlertown. "Each of us took something away from it that day."

It's one of the reasons first responders from Upper and Lower Macungie townships, State Police, the American Legion and more gather with the community on September 11 each year.

"It helps me cope with it," said McArdle.

"It really makes you recognize that on any day, any of our brothers in the fire service, EMS, police department could be called to put it all on the line and give their life and each one of us has a family at home," Laurys Station Volunteer Fire Chief Christopher Greb, who is also the executive director at Macungie Ambulance Corp.

It was an emotional service at Good Will Fire Company Number 1 of Trexlertown.

"We remember where we were," said state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

"A cold chill came upon me as I watched the devastation that was occurring," said Mike LaPearl, the supervisor at Cetronia EMS.

"We utilize these traditions as symbols, which reflects honor and respect," said McArdle.

Up for display in the station were the Flag of Honor, the 9/11 Remembrance Flag and the Flag of Heroes, all to remember those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

"To be able to understand that it wasn't really that long ago for people who weren't alive then or were very young and understand that we need to be hyper-vigilant to be sure it doesn't ever happen again," said Greb.

A central theme in the messages shared at the service was the hope America could overcome what's dividing the country and embrace humanity.

"As we move forward though, this experience has given us a great resolve here in the United States remember, not only our families, our faith, our freedoms," said Mackenzie.